Tendo Nagenda: The Ugandan Hollywood executive working with Jay Z

By Ahmad Muto

Uganda never runs out of talent in film. Every time you assume the list is exhausted, there is one, little known or not at all, with immense contribution, direct or indirectly to the local movie industry, a name associated with big budget films. One of them is Tendo Nagenda, a Ugandan-American film producer.

Nagenda is among the producers of The Book of Clarence with US rapper and businessman Jay Z, producer James Lassiter and writer and director Jeymes Samuel.

Set for release in January 2024, the biblical comedy drama, they say, is about a “a down-on-his-luck man who embarks on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and the influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain.”

Who is Tendo Nagenda?

Nagenda was born to a Ugandan father, James William Byatesa Nagenda and a Belizean mother, Ruth Estelle Fairweather, in 1975, in Los Angeles, California, US, where he spent his childhood.

The family moved to Uganda when Nagenda was 12 and stayed for over a year. The absence of movie theatres in Uganda during his time here got him to reading heavily to fill the vacuum. The Great Gatsby and The Godfather were some of his great reads. And that was when the movie bug bit him.

Nagenda, possessing two degrees, one in government and another in economics, worked with Deloitte & Touche before dropping it for film. In 2010, he became the vice-president of production at Disney.

The film Queen of Katwe that was released in 2016 introduced the rather suggestive Ugandan name, Tendo Nagenda, to Ugandans.

He learnt about Queen of Katwe, also starring Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o, while brainstorming about movie ideas with his colleagues.

According to Nagenda though, even those he worked with at Disney didn’t know he was Ugandan.

In the movie, a young girl, Phiona Mutesi, masters the game of chess that presents an opportunity to escape poverty.

The most popular stories about Uganda on screen at the time, Nagenda said, were about the deeds of former president Idi Amin, such as in the Last King of Scotland and Mira Nair’s Mississippi Masala that was about an expelled family. With Nair, they put their effort on Queen of Katwe in 2016.

Then there was Black Panther in 2018 that Nagenda didn’t work on directly. But the film was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It starred Ugandan-British actor Daniel Kaluuya and Kenya-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o. The film grossed close to sh5 trillion worldwide. Nagenda later joined Netflix after nine years at Disney. He was given the role of vice-president for original film, earning him the description of ‘most high-profile black film executive in Hollywood’ by The Hollywood Reporter.