Sunday, February 12, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Tems receives token from Future for Grammy win
Editor's Picks

Tems receives token from Future for Grammy win

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto
Remember how Nigerian songstress Tems was received at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US at the Grammys last weekend? How about how DJ Khaled, rapper Rick Ross and singer Mary J. Blige drooled upon meeting her? Well, she is still receiving loads of attention and appreciation from the World’s entertainment capital.
Future with whom she collaborated on the Grammy award winning song Wait for U off his I never liked you album has expressed gratitude for her effort in the song by writing the songstress a letter littered with all kinds of affection that he called a ‘token of beauty’ and a bouquet of flowers.

Tem’s token from Future after Grammy win.


“Tems, accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of my Grammy Award winning song. This is just the beginning. – Future.”
The song won the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards

Tems is arguably the most sought for female artiste on the continent. Record executive and producer, DJ Khaled who was star struck at the Grammys has since asked singer to let them work together on a record(s). He stated that he loves her energy and how she represents her people.
Minus singer Bebe Cool, Tems is a friend of Uganda and knows much more than many citizens about its Judiciary, courts and prison. She had a short stint at Kigo Government Prison after breaching Covid-19 directives in 2020 when she was flown in with fellow Nigerian, Omah Lay to headline The Big Brunch at Ddungu Resort, Munyonyo. 

You may also like

Rapper AKA’s parents release message after son’s tragic death

Chameleone concert stage: The theories and trolls

Kenzo finalizes Philly Lutaaya’s ‘Born in Africa’ video

Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert postponed

Sheebah calls Spice Diana and Cindy house flies

Police cautions parents against taking children to Chameleone’s ” Gwanga Mujje” concert

Rob Walker: How beer made him a darling in Uganda

How Tems roared to the Grammys after Kigo prison

Sheebah, Spice should go for a music battle-Cindy  

Celebrated British sports commentator Rob Walker in Uganda

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.