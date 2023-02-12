Tems receives token from Future for Grammy win

By Ahmad Muto

Remember how Nigerian songstress Tems was received at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US at the Grammys last weekend? How about how DJ Khaled, rapper Rick Ross and singer Mary J. Blige drooled upon meeting her? Well, she is still receiving loads of attention and appreciation from the World’s entertainment capital.

Future with whom she collaborated on the Grammy award winning song Wait for U off his I never liked you album has expressed gratitude for her effort in the song by writing the songstress a letter littered with all kinds of affection that he called a ‘token of beauty’ and a bouquet of flowers.

Tem’s token from Future after Grammy win.



“Tems, accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of my Grammy Award winning song. This is just the beginning. – Future.”

The song won the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards

Tems is arguably the most sought for female artiste on the continent. Record executive and producer, DJ Khaled who was star struck at the Grammys has since asked singer to let them work together on a record(s). He stated that he loves her energy and how she represents her people.

Minus singer Bebe Cool, Tems is a friend of Uganda and knows much more than many citizens about its Judiciary, courts and prison. She had a short stint at Kigo Government Prison after breaching Covid-19 directives in 2020 when she was flown in with fellow Nigerian, Omah Lay to headline The Big Brunch at Ddungu Resort, Munyonyo.