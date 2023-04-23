Tems led praise and worship in Kigo Prison

By Ahmad Muto

Turns out Nigerian singer, Temilade Openyi, alias Tems’ career did not just take an upward trajectory after her stint at Kigo Prison by luck, she actually asked God when all she had around her were prison cell walls and wasn’t addressed as a singer but an inmate.

Her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi claimed that she took over a whole prison cell and led praise and worship. Awoniyi was appearing on a podcast hosted by Nigerian podcasters Olumurewa and Michael Sonariwo. She recounted that she was worried when they took her into the female section of the prison wondering what was possibly going to happen. Only to find out she was conducting praise and worship.

Tems and Omah Lay during their arrest in Kampala. File photo

Recall after her Grammy win early this year, singer Maggie Kayima, alias Nabbi Omukazi who was also in Kigo Prison over fraud said as an artiste, they both connected real fast and even crooned together. Promised to meet once they were free to record music but Tems left first.

In December 2020 when Covid-19 lockdown was still in full effect, Tems with Didia Stanley, alias Omah Lay got booked to headline a gig dubbed The Big Brunch at Ddungu Resort, Munyonyo.

However, it caused outrage among Uganda artistes led by Bebe Cool compelling the police to raid the event where the two artistes, plus the promoter, Prim Kasana of Kasana Events and venue owner, Ivan Ddungu ended up at Katwe Police station.

When they appeared in court in Makindye, they were charged with engaging in acts likely to spread Covid-19 and then taken to Kigo Prison and Kitalya Prison (Omah Lay). Two days later the charges were dropped and they flew back to Nigeria.