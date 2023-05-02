Tems, Burna Boy, Adut represent Africa at the Met Gala

By Ahmad Muto

South Sudanese model Adut Akech, based in Australia, Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Tems stunned at the Met Gala held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year, the gala honored the legacy of late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld whose effort immensely impacted fashion houses Fendi and Chanel.

Burna Boy wore a black and blue checkered outfit and a long cape extension. A similar look, without the extension was also worn by his friend, British-Nigerian rapper Stormzy; blue Burberry suit, so did British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, and Irish actor Barry Keoghan rocked a black and blue suit jacket.

Burna Boy looks resplendent at the MET Gala. Internet Photo

South Sudan’s Akech, 23, was draped in Venezuelan fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s strapless monochromatic gown, enhanced with diamond and pearl, and her hair held in a bob, plus dark matte lipstick.

Tems whose Grammy outfit – a white gown with a distended head cover – was considered rude in March for obstructing the view of guests compensated with a more conservative outfit at the Met Gala. She wore Hong Kong born, London based stylist Robert Wun’s elbow gloves, black corset top with a white bottom.

The Met Gala is known for being the event where some of the most iconic and out-of-the-box looks have debuted by the celebrity guests on the famous Met Steps. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Fashion” for its global impact on the industry.

The Met Gala is an annual invite only themed event to raise money for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.