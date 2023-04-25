‘Tembele’ to screen in Canada today

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie Tembele by Morris Herbert Mugisha is tipped to screen at the Vues d’Afrique International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada on April 25, at 17:30 hours, Canadian time.

Tembele received a special selection at the prestigious Vues d’Afrique International Film Festival and will be screened along with another East African movie, Tug of War, from Tanzania. The two movies represented their countries at this year’s Oscars, in the category of International Feature.

Vues d’Afrique is an annual film festival devoted to African film, although it also includes some Canadian films about African Canadian culture.

The event was staged for the first time in 1985, originally under the name African Cinema Week, and was known as Vues d’Afrique by the early 1990s. It is, however, held in French.

The festival is holding its 39th edition from April 21 to 30, in Montreal, Canada.

Tembele will be screened at the Salle Principale after which movies Par Amitie and Faux Debat will also be screened.

Mugisha told The Kampala Sun that it means so much to have his movie selected at such a big festival.

“I am overwhelmed that Tembele, like any well-homemade film, is fetching international attention, and for it to receive an official selection in a francophone zone is a sign that Ugandan stories can be palatable for international audiences. Thumbs up to the cast and crew that bled dry to see to it that this piece gets the packaging it deserves,” he said.

Tembele also received six nominations at the ninth Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.