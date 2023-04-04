‘Tembele’ scoops three awards in Rwanda

By Hussein Kiganda

Uganda’s first Oscars-submitted movie Tembele, directed by Morris Mugisha, scooped three awards at the Rwanda International Movie Awards (RIMA) held at the Crown Conference Hall in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, 2023.

RIMA is an annual event targeting African filmmakers, producers, actors, cinematographers, and other film professionals. It seeks to promote and recognise the African film industry.

The movie won Best Actor – East Africa (Patriq Nkakalukanyi), Best Director – East Africa (Morris Mugisha) and Best Feature Film (International).

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, Mugisha said it was an honour to win the awards.

“I would like to extend a vote of thanks and gratitude to the organisers of RIMA in Kigali, Rwanda and for recognising film in Uganda. The fact that Tembele is still making runs and receiving attention from Africa and beyond is a sure sign that Uganda has great films and filmmakers. We are proud,” Mugisha said.

The movie also won three awards at the Uganda Film Festival 2022 and one at the iKon Awards 2023.

The event was graced by Nigerian actress Ini Edo, who won Best Actress (International) for her role in Shanty Town.