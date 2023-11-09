“Tembele” represents Uganda at African international film festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Uganda’s initial Oscars submission, “Tembele,” produced and directed by Morris Mugisha, is presently representing the country at the ongoing 12th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos, Nigeria, which commenced on November 5, 2023, and will conclude on November 10, 2023.

Mugisha, who departed for Lagos several days ago, emphasized that he is gaining insights from the festival. Talking about what he has so far learned from the festival, he said he had observed that the Nigerian government invests substantial resources in the creative industry, resulting in increased international recognition and market access, thus bolstering economic growth.

“The Nigerian government seems to grasp the potential of the creative sector. It allocates significant funds to individual projects and facilitates global market access for filmmakers,” Mugisha remarked.

He also highlighted that each state in Nigeria has its film fund, fostering collaboration on significant budget projects for regional development. Mugisha’s independent production “Tembele” without any government or corporate support was perceived as noteworthy by the filmmakers he interacted with.

Furthermore, he noted that the Nigerian film industry is characterized by robust and unified film guilds that advocate for industry interests. According to him, the Nigerian government prioritizes the film industry just after the oil sector.

Mugisha urged the Ugandan government to emulate successful initiatives from other African countries and encouraged unity among Ugandan filmmakers, believing that such collaboration could propel the industry forward.

Mugisha’s film, “Tembele,” was screened on November 6, 2023, at the Filmhouse Cinema, Victoria Island, Lagos, at 12:00 noon, at the festival.

Set in Kampala, “Tembele” revolves around the character of Tembele, a garbage collector working 12-hour shifts. After the tragic loss of their newborn, Tembele’s mental state deteriorates, and he refuses to accept the death of his son. Despite the mourning around him, Tembele returns to work the following day, seemingly unaffected.

The Africa International Film Festival is an annual event that was inaugurated in 2010 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.