‘Tembele’ receives song boost ahead of Oscars’ shortlist announcement

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan artistes have given the Oscar-nominated movie Tembele a major boost by recording a song which goes by the same title.

The movie Tembele was selected to represent Uganda at the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or simply the Oscars, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, US.

The Tembele song, by Eezo Whekcy, Gaza Mac Mac Queen, Grey Miquel, Cosy Lucky, and Lurmar Khazy, carries ragga-reggae beats with hints of hip-hop. It alludes to the boldness of one of the characters and calls upon Ugandans to stay strong in times of adversity.

Moris Mugisha, the director and producer of the movie, told The Kampala Sun that he was elated by the movie’s reception by Ugandans and hopes to reap big from it.

“The movie inspired them to record the Tembele song. It feels good to see that the audience has embraced the movie and it’s going places. I have to thank the artistes for the song and for supporting me and Uganda at large,” he said.

On October 14, 2022, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) confirmed that the movie Tembele was successfully submitted to the Academy.

Tembele, which is Uganda’s first submission to the Academy, is competing with over 50 movies from all over the world in the Best International Feature category.

The shortlist announcement is slated for Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

‘Tembele’ movie director Morris Mugisha

Tembele won three awards at the Uganda Film Festival 2022 – Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor, and Best Film – and received 10 nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).