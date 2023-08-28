Monday, August 28, 2023
Teargas fired as Bobi performs at Zex Bilangilangi concert, fans run for dear life

By Bonny Ssemombwe 

Artiste as well as National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine was forced to fight his way into singer Zex Bilangilangi’s maiden concert titled Labisa at Lugogo Grounds aka Zoe Grounds on August 26, 2023. 

Upon arrival at the entrance of the venue in the company of his brother/politician Chairman Nyanzi and fellow singer Nubian Li, Bobi was stopped from proceeding.

At 12:15am, a scuffle ensued between the Police and ghetto youth over why Bobi Wine was refused access to the premises.

Angry Policemen were seen placing up and down, while Eddy Mutwe, Bobi’s bodyguard, fought to ensure that his boss accesses the venue. 

Bobi Wine’s team eventually broke the barricades and pushed tents aside to create a way for the NUP president’s car to enter the venue.

Chaos was seen in the VIP section as Bobi Wine was given a seat to watch the show.

Zex Bilangilangi, real name Tadeo Mayega, did not waste time. As soon as he saw Bobi Wine, he started singing the Labisa song after which the concert was named. It featured Bobi Wine and Nubian Li.

Bobi Wine only sang his lines in the song and left the concert as more Police were deployed. 

It was not long before security personnel started firing teargas canisters. The revellers fled the concert over fear of what would come next. 

By 12:46am, the revellers had abandoned the place. Zex called off the concert. 

The worry had been whether Bobi Wine would attend the concert because it is publicly known that Zex Bilangilangi is an artiste under Bobi’s Firebase Edutainment.

Before the show, Zex assured The Kampala Sun that if Bobi Wine was in the country, he would attend his concert. Bobi Wine was banned from singing in 2018 over his political views.

