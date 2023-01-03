Team Alex Muhangi wallops Team Spice Diana during charity match

By Ignatius Kamya

The team of comedian Alex Muhangi disciplined that of singer Spice Diana during a charity match at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on January 2, 2023.

Entrance was 10k and 20k VIP with proceeds going to Katalemwa Cheshire Home for the Needy.

The 2:0 score didn’t paint a clear picture of how the match ended, as Spice Diana’s team could have swallowed more than five during the game due to their poor performance or should we say the brilliance of Team Muhangi.

Captains Alex Muhangi (left) and Spice Diana (right) posing for a photo at Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on January 2, 2023. (All photos by Ignatius Kamya)

A first-half goal from Mustafa Kizza gave Muhangi’s team the lead before Sadam Juma came in with a second during the second-half.

Rahma Pinky, Rickman and Sadam Juma warming up

At this moment, all that Spice Diana’s team could say is Muhangi’s team had a lot of “Bacuba” mercenaries. The only time that her team came close to having a goal was in the second half when DJ Roja scored, but the referee cancelled the goal as he hadn’t noticed him when he subbed himself on.

Some of the familiar faces in Muhangi’s team were Reign, Rickman, Rahma Pinky, Miles Rwamiti, DJ Roja and Shakira Shakira whom we only saw during the trophy lifting. Spice Diana’s team had Eddy Kenzo, Maulana, Hannington Bugingo, King Michael and John Blaq, among others.

Big Eye, Lydia Jazmine were only available to watch the game.

Big Eye hugging a player Lydia Jazmine

Some of the items collected to give to Katalemwa Children’s Home

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake inspecting the teams

Kenzo receiving his certificate of participation

MP Francis Zaake with Eddy Kenzo Kenzo taking on a player

Teams being led on to the pitch