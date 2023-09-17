Tayebwa defends Cindy, Sheebah music battle

By Andrew Arinaitwe

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Ruhinda County North MP, Thomas Tayebwa, has defended his show of public support, especially on social media, for two popular female singers who faced off in an on-stage battle on Friday at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The concert was between artistes Sheebah Karungi and Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo popularly known as ‘Cindy Sanyu’.

In a post on X, Tayebwa said that much as he was a politician, he was also an ardent music lover. “Boss I am human and I have a life and both of them (Cindy and Sheebah) are citizens whom Parliament must understand their business and see how to support them,” Tayebwa said.

Cindy being lifted up in the air by her dancers. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

According to Tayebwa, the music concert was an opportunity to create awareness and update the copyright law.

“A very good example is the need to update the copyright law, which will go a long way to help our two sisters and other musicians/innovators in their career growth,” Tayebwa added as netizens criticised his support for music instead of attending to more pressing issues affecting the nation.

Sheebah Karungi dressed like an angel at the concert. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

At the end of the concert, Tayebwa said both musicians had all gotten equal rankings. “It’s a draw,” Tayebwa said. Previously Tayebwa had said how he loved both of the artists and found it hard to make a choice on which female artist is better than the other. “These two talented ladies will battle it out tonight, I really can’t wait! Fortunately, I love both of them,” Tayebwa said.