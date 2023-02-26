Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA appointed minister

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, real name Hamis Mwijuma has been appointed Tanzania’s new Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports by H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The appointment was made public on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Mwana FA represents Muheza constituency in Tanga as a member of parliament on the ruling Chama Cha Mapenduzi (CCM) party ticket.

He was voted into parliament in the 2020 elections where he got close to 50,000 votes, while his rival only managed 12,000 votes.

Singer Diamond Platnumz’s manager, Babu Tlale also won the Morogoro South East constituency seat unopposed. Following Mwana FA’s ministerial appointment, Diamond was among the first Tanzanian artistes to congratulate him as much as some said he should have received the appointment himself.

Mwana FA was a household name in Uganda with a sizable legion of fans in the early 2000s when East Africa television was everything cool about lifestyle and entertainment in the region.