Sunday, February 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA appointed minister
Celebrity News

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA appointed minister

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, real name Hamis Mwijuma has been appointed Tanzania’s new Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports by H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan.
The appointment was made public on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Mwana FA represents Muheza constituency in Tanga as a member of parliament on the ruling Chama Cha Mapenduzi (CCM) party ticket.
He was voted into parliament in the 2020 elections where he got close to 50,000 votes, while his rival only managed 12,000 votes.
Singer Diamond Platnumz’s manager, Babu Tlale also won the Morogoro South East constituency seat unopposed. Following Mwana FA’s ministerial appointment, Diamond was among the first Tanzanian artistes to congratulate him as much as some said he should have received the appointment himself.

Mwana FA was a household name in Uganda with a sizable legion of fans in the early 2000s when East Africa television was everything cool about lifestyle and entertainment in the region. 

You may also like

Big Brother Titans: Khosi asks Yemi for open relationship

Canary Mugume’s wife Sasha in pregnancy photo shoot

I hold a genuine Kora Award- Pastor Okudi

Joe Malaika: From Kabalagala to Boston catwalk

Eric Omondi set free after botched protest

African artistes offered chance to work with Quincy Jones’ band

Harmonize splashes millions to announce he is single

Bushingtone asked to stop spreading toxicity

South African rapper A.K.A shot dead in drive-by shooting

Youthful Nairobi governor becomes TikTok sensation

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.