Tanasha Donna recognized by European Parliament

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna was among the eight women from across Africa recognized by the European Parliament on International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She was awarded the European International Women’s Leadership Award in Belgium. She addressed the audience via video because she was not at the venue in person.

Donna was particularly awarded for her command of multiple languages – English, Spanish, French, Dutch and Kiswahili; breakthrough in business, film and music. The award recognizes women that have excelled in male dominated fields against all odds.

Via Instagram, she shared the news with her fans: “ALHAMDULILLAH. I am beyond humbled & honored to be recognized by European Parliament & representation of German state of Hesse, & to have won the European International Women’s Leadership Award. A huge Congratulations to all the amazing women who won as well.”

She added: “This is big for me and this is not just my win, but this is for ALL the female leaders who have a positive influence & impact on today’s society.”

The other winners were Nadia Atia (Morocco), Bounthone Chanthalavong-Wiese (Germany), Nuray Erden (Turkey), Runa Khan (Bangladesh), Marie-Consolee Mukangendo (Rwanda) and Inna Pletukhina (Russia).

Donna came to the spotlight, atleast outside Kenya, after her relationship with Diamond became public. They were blessed with a baby boy, Naseeb Junior. However, after two years, they broke up in early 2020 with her accusing the singer of being a polygamist, a fact she was not comfortable with.