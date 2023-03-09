Friday, March 10, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Tanasha Donna recognized by European Parliament
Celebrity News

Tanasha Donna recognized by European Parliament

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna was among the eight women from across Africa recognized by the European Parliament on International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
She was awarded the European International Women’s Leadership Award in Belgium. She addressed the audience via video because she was not at the venue in person.

Donna was particularly awarded for her command of multiple languages – English, Spanish, French, Dutch and Kiswahili; breakthrough in business, film and music. The award recognizes women that have excelled in male dominated fields against all odds.
Via Instagram, she shared the news with her fans: “ALHAMDULILLAH. I am beyond humbled & honored to be recognized by European Parliament & representation of German state of Hesse, & to have won the European International Women’s Leadership Award. A huge Congratulations to all the amazing women who won as well.”

She added: “This is big for me and this is not just my win, but this is for ALL the female leaders who have a positive influence & impact on today’s society.”
The other winners were Nadia Atia (Morocco), Bounthone Chanthalavong-Wiese (Germany), Nuray Erden (Turkey), Runa Khan (Bangladesh), Marie-Consolee Mukangendo (Rwanda) and Inna Pletukhina (Russia).

Donna came to the spotlight, atleast outside Kenya, after her relationship with Diamond became public. They were blessed with a baby boy, Naseeb Junior. However, after two years, they broke up in early 2020 with her accusing the singer of being a polygamist, a fact she was not comfortable with. 

You may also like

Tiwa Savage hosted at Buckingham Palace

Big Brother Titans: Ipeleng receives envelope, housemates, fans anxious

Juliana Kanyomozi trashes Tiktok celebrity musicians

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA appointed minister

Big Brother Titans: Khosi asks Yemi for open relationship

Canary Mugume’s wife Sasha in pregnancy photo shoot

I hold a genuine Kora Award- Pastor Okudi

Joe Malaika: From Kabalagala to Boston catwalk

Eric Omondi set free after botched protest

African artistes offered chance to work with Quincy Jones’ band

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.