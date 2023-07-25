Tame your ego- Nwagi to Cindy

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned singer Winnie Nwagi has made a plea to her fellow female sensation, Cindy Sanyu, urging her to embrace humility and unity within the music industry.

In a recent interview, the “Malaika” hitmaker criticized Cindy for ranking and categorizing fellow female singers.

“I believe Cindy should take a step back and relax. I’ve noticed her engaging in conflicts on social media and putting others down. But regardless of whether this statement goes viral or not, she should learn to relax and stop ranking us,” Nwagi expressed her concerns.

This comes after Cindy’s recent interview, during which she referred to new entrants in the music industry as “kids,” reasoning that they drew inspiration from her and other artists of her generation.

Cindy’s remarks sparked extensive discussions on various platforms, with some supporting her stance and others opposing it.

Nwagi’s comments seem to have placed her in Sheebah’s camp due to the ongoing feud between Sheebah Kalungi and Cindy Sanyu. Both artists have scheduled shows for September 15, 2023.

Nwagi adds this to an ongoing rant between her and some music analysts who have since her as violent following her violent on some shows, where she beat up fans for touching her.