Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks Tame your ego- Nwagi to Cindy
Editor's Picks

Tame your ego- Nwagi to Cindy

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned singer Winnie Nwagi has made a plea to her fellow female sensation, Cindy Sanyu, urging her to embrace humility and unity within the music industry.

In a recent interview, the “Malaika” hitmaker criticized Cindy for ranking and categorizing fellow female singers.

“I believe Cindy should take a step back and relax. I’ve noticed her engaging in conflicts on social media and putting others down. But regardless of whether this statement goes viral or not, she should learn to relax and stop ranking us,” Nwagi expressed her concerns.

This comes after Cindy’s recent interview, during which she referred to new entrants in the music industry as “kids,” reasoning that they drew inspiration from her and other artists of her generation.

Cindy’s remarks sparked extensive discussions on various platforms, with some supporting her stance and others opposing it.

Nwagi’s comments seem to have placed her in Sheebah’s camp due to the ongoing feud between Sheebah Kalungi and Cindy Sanyu. Both artists have scheduled shows for September 15, 2023.

Nwagi adds this to an ongoing rant between her and some music analysts who have since her as violent following her violent on some shows, where she beat up fans for touching her.

You may also like

South Africa’s Got Talent finalist Donlynn Fischer jets into Uganda

Is King Michael moving concert?

I survived hungry men when I married early – Hellen Lukoma

Nigerian gospel singer set for Phaneroo ninth anniversary this August

Wasswa Birigwa narrates his dramatic escape from captivity in FDC office

Faithful wish Phaneroo’s Apostle Grace Lubega a happy birthday

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to Barack Obama’s summer playlist

Cindy welcomes Phina Mugerwa back to UMA

Navio shares audience with US hip hop stars at Hennessey VIP influencer...

First daughter Natasha to launch NRA documentary on July 27

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.