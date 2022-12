By Dickson Ndugwa

Talent Walls, a social enterprise that provides a platform where youth talent is identified, unveiled musicians at an end-of-year party in Bugolobi, a city suburb on Thursday, December 15.

The young stars – Wyclef Cabana, Tam Boy, Zoe Star and Moray Official – later entertained the guests, mainly journalists from different media houses.

“We are bringing more hot talents in fashion and dancing, among others,” revealed Alpha Charles Karamagi, a Talent Walls board member.

Zoe Star entertaining guests at the event in Bugolobi, Kampala on December 15, 2022. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)