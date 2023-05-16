Talent managers Arafat, Karma Ivein unveil Kapa Cat

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall queen Kapa Cat has been signed onto the newly formed dubbed the Untouchable Music Management. It comprises famed talent managers, Arafat and Karma Ivien.

Arafat Baddest, who recently cut ties with rapper Feffe Busi, publicly announced the signing of the “dansolo” singer on social media.

“Let the games begin as we welcome the queen of #dansole. We have agreed to elevate a strong brand that is effortlessly talented and publicly favored. Welcome aboard @iamkapa #Dansolo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @a__kama.ivan,” Arafat wrote.

Kapa Cat also confirmed the switch in management by posting on her social media accounts that she had joined forces with the two managers, referring to her new management team as her home.

In her post, the “sikyo” hitmaker expressed her gratitude to her former management team, TAF MUSIC UGANDA, for their contribution to her growth and development.

She wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Professionally, this is my new home @untouchablemusicmanagement. #SignedandSealed. I thank my former management TAF MUSIC UGANDA for making me and giving me identity. We are still one family. For all dealings, contact #KarmaIvien or #ArafatyBaddest.”

Days before the announcement of the signing, Karma Ivein, and Arafat Baddest had revealed that they had united to create an unparalleled management company that would revolutionize the Ugandan music industry.