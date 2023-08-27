Sunday, August 27, 2023
Home Lifestyle Talent alone is not enough, filmmaker Mathew Nabwiso tips youth
Lifestyle

Talent alone is not enough, filmmaker Mathew Nabwiso tips youth

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned actor, director and film producer Mathew Nabwiso, best known for his production role in the TV series Sanyu, has advised aspiring young actors not to take talent as the sole gear to a successful actor.

He shared his wisdom at the Annual National Youth Festival held on August 22 to 23, 2023 at  Akamwesi Shopping Mall on Gayaza Road.

Nabwiso, who also played a significant part in the popular TV series Kyaddala, emphasised that while many young people aspire to pursue acting careers, they often believe that talent alone is sufficient for success. He encouraged them to broaden their perspective by incorporating other crucial elements such as passion, professionalism, and a business mindset into their pursuits in order to effectively monetise their craft and talent.

In his view, an actor is a brand like any other, and it must be diligently cultivated to yield financial rewards. Hence, he stressed the importance of adopting a business-oriented approach.

“In many instances, we emphasise talent, but that alone is insufficient for a creative individual to prosper. Professionalism is essential for greater earnings. You may possess abundant talent, but if you are the type of actor who arrives late on set, fails to honor appointments, and exhibits unprofessional conduct, your talent may not suffice,” Nabwiso commented.

“Beyond professionalism and talent, the entrepreneurial aspect is vital. Engaging in activities solely out of passion without considering the business perspective can hinder your progress. Adhering to sound business principles will enable you to sustain your personal brand,” he noted.

Nonetheless, Nabwiso underscored the primacy of passion, asserting that it should be the driving force behind all endeavors. He encouraged young individuals to pursue activities they are passionate about and assured them that success would eventually follow.

Nabwiso shared his personal journey, recounting that when he initially ventured into acting, it was financially challenging. However, his unwavering passion sustained him through those difficult times, ultimately leading to substantial rewards.

Today, he is the proud owner of Nabwiso Films, a prominent movie production hub that has produced numerous successful movies and TV series, including Bed of Thorns, Karamoja, Sanyu and Prickly Roses.

