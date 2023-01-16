Sylvia Namutebi, Ally Allibhai welcome second son

By Ahmad Muto

Former Beauty queen Sylvia Namutebi has given birth to a baby boy.

Namutebi shared the news on social media on Monday, January 16, 2023.

“It’s a Boy! Meet Aaryan Levi Allibhai our lil bundle is finally here and I can’t express how much joy and relief I feel. Hubby and I are grateful for all the prayers from friends and family. A special thanks goes to the medical team at Roswell Hospital that made my birthing experience a positive one. We are overjoyed to welcome our little bundle to the world.”

Namutebi was named Miss Uganda 2011, beating 18 contestants to the crown at the age of 23 years. She was named Mrs. Uganda 2022. She got engaged to city businessman Alli Alibhai in 2015 and married in 2017. Aaryan Levi Allibhai is their second child.

The couple revealed they were expecting in the first week of August 2022 through a photo of Allibhai rubbing Namutebi’s bump with the caption: “There’s a new vibe coming to our tribe! Our little guy needed a partner in crime and we couldn’t be happier to have an addition to our amazing family. Me and my lovely wife are over the moon for the arrival of our second baby! It’s been a journey to get here, but we are finally ready and we just can’t wait to meet the new baby Allibhai.”

From then onwards, they documented every bit of their journey through photos largely shared on photo sharing App, Instagram.