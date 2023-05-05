Swedish reggae band in Uganda to inspire talent

By Hussein Kiganda

Swedish reggae veterans Club Killers arrived in Uganda on May 1, 2023, for a tour organised by the Pan-African Network for Artistic Freedom (PANAF), an organisation that advocates for artiste freedoms.

Club Killers are well-known in Stockholm and other European cities for their love of rocksteady music genre, but have also gained a significant following for their support of all Jamaican sounds.

The reggae band performed two shows. Their first performance, called Stockholm Reggae Night, was held on May 2 at the National Theatre, leaving revellers yearning for more.

Their second show was at Wakaliwood grounds in Wakaliga-Nateete from 2:00pm until midnight. They featured approximately 75 local artistes from Wakaliga slum.

Julius Bwanika, the secretary general of Pearlwood and a representative of PANAF-Uganda, revealed to The Kampala Sun that the group had been brought in by the Swedish Art Council to inspire talent.

“The team was on an African tour across the PANAF member states and held their final shows in Uganda with support from the Swedish Art Council through SELAM. The shows aimed to use music for cultural exchange and inspire young talent while focusing on capacity building,” Bwanika said.

On May 4, the group departed after having a luncheon with Pearlwood’s president general, Aisha Namatovu.