Swangz Avenue’s Kyazze divides opinion on pursuing A’level studies

By Ahmad Muto



Swangz Avenue co-founder Julius Kyazze has peddled the idea of skilling young people immediately after their first four years in secondary school.

Having groomed some of Uganda’s top talents in music, he claims he is still struggling to figure out what the last two years of secondary school are for.

Kyazze argued that those planning to take on trades like his that are not white collar do not need the final two years of secondary education.



“I am still struggling to find the relevance of S5 and S6 unless you are going for white collar careers, which the majority of youth ain’t. Those two years should be skilling years. What we are teaching at @SwangzAcademy should be taught right after S4 for creative careers,” he tweeted.

When challenged that anyone who misses A’level will find it difficult to understand, Kyazze replied that he did go through it, but still struggles to find its relevance.

“I am sure it’s relevant for some career choices, but clearly not for most. Kids and parents should make that decision after S4.”

Kyazze argued that A’level should be for those intending to pursue particular professions.

“I guess then it’s onto us, parents, to get off the A’level bandwagon unless your child is a pure academician with potential to do law, medicine, engineering and the like. People like me shouldn’t have continued with A’level.”



According to Kyazze, O’level is to master reading, writing and counting. So, the next level should be skills acquisition.

It is worth noting that Kyazze runs the Swangz Creative Academy, an audio visual creative training academy.

DJ Bushbaby, a parent, and with a huge experience in nurturing talent, told The Kampala Sun that Kyazze’s take is “thought provoking. Learning never stops. It, however, should be intentional and purpose driven.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Mckenzie, also a parent and experienced A&R (Artistes and Repertoire), and talent scout, told The Kampala Sun that it is important to complete A’llevel and get into university if one has dreams, and perhaps plans of going abroad.

“Some of the most talented people are respected more when they have papers. There should be a conversation on vocational training after O’level, but it should not replace A’level. They should be able to work together to get careers going at an early stage,” he explained.



Mckenzie also highlighted the fact that Kyazze is a businessman and so might just be thinking like one.

“As much as Julius Kyazze has a great intuitive spirit towards educating young people, he is also a businessman and has to promote Swangz Avenue and his academy.”

On social media, many have argued that Kyaze makes a good point, while others emphasise that A’level is as important as the skilling he is touting.