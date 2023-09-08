Swangz Avenue’s Elijah Kitaka hosts ‘Bedroom Essentials’ EP listening party

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

On Thursday night, September 7, the stars aligned at The Hub Hotel, Bugolobi, a city suburb, for an electrifying evening that left fans in awe.

Swangz Avenue signee Elijah Kitaka, the maestro of Bedroom Essentials, set the stage on fire at his EP listening party.

The event began promptly at 8:00pm, with the soulful mixes of Selector Jay, setting the bedroom mood.

Double Black Band followed, adding a live element that had the crowd swaying to the rhythm. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as fans eagerly awaited the main act.

Elijah, the man of the hour, made his grand entrance at exactly 9:00pm, greeted by thunderous cheers from his adoring fans. The room was a sea of excitement as he kicked off his performance with the sultry notes of Gimme Love, a track from his Bedroom Essentials EP.

Swangz Avenue singers Elijah Kitaka and Vinka performing at The Hub Hotel, Bugolobi, a city suburb, on September 7, 2023. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

As he continued to serenade the crowd, it was clear that Elijah’s music had captured the hearts of his fans. They sang along to every word of his songs, from the catchy Kontrol to the seductive Nothing and the romantic ballad Ndi Wuwo. His hits like Tippy Toe and Tutu Mama had the audience grooving, while Weather For Two brought out the heartfelt emotions in his lyrics.

The star-studded event boasted an impressive guest list, with fellow artistes such as Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran, The Mith, Joshua Baraka, Kataleya, Kandle, A Pass, and Vyper Ranking in attendance. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement to the evening as they cheered on Elijah Kitaka during his mesmerizing performance.

Media person Malaika Nnyanzi and rapper The Mith at The Hub Hotel, Bugolobi, a city suburb, on September 7, 2023. Photo by Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The night reached its crescendo when Elijah crowned his performance with a show-stopping rendition of the Nothing remix, featuring Wonder Jr, The Mith, Kohen Jaycee, and Timothy Code. The collaboration was a fitting finale to an unforgettable evening, leaving fans in awe of the talent that graced the stage.

The atmosphere was glamorous, with everyone dressed to the nines. Laughter, cheers, and applause filled the air, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

Kitaka’s EP listening party was a testament to his musical prowess and the love he shares with his audience. It was a night to remember, one that left everyone eagerly anticipating his next musical masterpiece.