Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Swangz Avenue’s Elijah Kitaka dreams of becoming music giant

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Swangz Avenue fifth signing Elijah Kitaka has released his first song under the label.

The Afro beat song Nothing was recently released with a lyrics and official video short by Marvin Musoke and other producers that work for Swangz Avenue.

Kitaka has started promoting the song on local radio and television stations.

Speaking during the release of the song, Kitaka said he is delighted to have been signed by Swangz that has been his dream.

“I am grateful that my dream of becoming an African music star has started with the song Nothing and I believe this style of music I am producing will take me places,” he said during the premiere of the song on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Kitaka is the first male artiste to be signed by Swangz Avenue.

The label now has five artistes namely Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Vinka, Zafaran and now Elijah Kitaka.

Kitaka said he’s been around the scene for quite long, but as a part-time singer.

He’s been an instrumentalist, performer and producer and has been working with veteran gospel music group the Limitex.

In 2020, he released a music album known as Son of Karooli.

It was from this album that Swangz Avenue invited him to perform at their Roast and Rhyme event in February.

After his amazing performance, the label decided to sign him with the intension of making him an African music star.

