Swangz Avenue’s CEO Julius Kyazze features on CNN, plans continental expansion

By Kampala Sun writer

Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue while on CNN interview Inside Africa announced their expansion of the Swangz Avenue to other different countries

During the interview, he shared exciting news about the company’s recent ventures and plans for the future.

Kyazze spoke about Swangz Avenue’s new ventures, including the Creative Academy, which has seen success in just a few years from its genesis.

The academy aims to provide training and support for young creatives in Uganda and beyond, helping them to develop their talents and build successful careers.

The CEO spoke about the importance of influencer marketing in this digital era and the need to structure brand influencer relationships.

Swangz Avenue’s Julius Kyazze reveals that the brand is going to expand and go continental. File Photo

He emphasized the role of Swangz Influencer Management in connecting brands with the right influencers, ensuring that the partnerships are beneficial for both parties and provide measurable results. He also expressed his hope that influencer management program would continue to grow and thrive, empowering the next generation of digital creators and influencers.

The CEO hinted about Swangz Avenue’s plan to roll out its operations in other countries. He explained that the company has already established a strong presence in Uganda and is ready to expand its reach to other parts of Africa and beyond continent boarders.

The expansion of Swangz Avenue’s Influencer Management Program and the company’s plans for international expansion are exciting developments for the creative industry in Uganda and beyond. With Julius Kyazze at the helm, it’s clear that Swangz Avenue will continue to be a force for positive change in the world of lifestyle and entertainment and beyond.

As the interview drew to a conclusion, Kyazze thanked CNN for the opportunity to share his vision with a global audience.