Friday, April 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Swangz Avenue’s CEO Julius Kyazze features on CNN, plans continental expansion
Entertainment

Swangz Avenue’s CEO Julius Kyazze features on CNN, plans continental expansion

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue while on CNN interview Inside Africa announced their expansion of the Swangz Avenue to other different countries 

During the interview, he shared exciting news about the company’s recent ventures and plans for the future.

Kyazze spoke about Swangz Avenue’s new ventures, including the Creative Academy, which has seen success in just a few years from its genesis. 

The academy aims to provide training and support for young creatives in Uganda  and beyond, helping them to develop their talents and build successful careers.

The CEO spoke about the importance of influencer marketing in this digital era and the need to structure brand influencer relationships. 

Swangz Avenue’s Julius Kyazze reveals that the brand is going to expand and go continental. File Photo

He emphasized the role of Swangz Influencer Management in connecting brands with the right influencers, ensuring that the partnerships are beneficial for both parties and provide measurable results. He also expressed his hope that influencer management program would continue to grow and thrive, empowering the next generation of digital creators and influencers.

The CEO hinted about Swangz Avenue’s plan to roll out its operations in other countries. He explained that the company has already established a strong presence in Uganda and is ready to expand its reach to other parts of Africa and beyond continent boarders.

The expansion of Swangz Avenue’s Influencer Management Program and the company’s plans for international expansion are exciting developments for the creative industry in Uganda and beyond. With Julius Kyazze at the helm, it’s clear that Swangz Avenue will continue to be a force for positive change in the world of lifestyle and entertainment and beyond.

As the interview drew to a conclusion, Kyazze thanked CNN for the opportunity to share his vision with a global audience.

You may also like

Kabako, wife mark second wedding anniversary

Pallaso not ready for feud with David Lutalo

Band music is here to stay-Mesach Ssemakula

I need a music battle with Eddy Kenzo- Big Eye  

Grenade, Dokey bury hatchet

Cindy defends female artistes on delayed motherhood

Stop forcing the ‘Big Three’ down our throats-Ykee Benda

Bobi Wine does not belong to UMA- Cindy

Diamond Platnumz’ video director shoots Spice Diana’s latest song

Voice Africa singing competitions to premiere at Nexus Lounge on Sunday

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.