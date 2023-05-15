Swangz Avenue stars excite Ice cream and cake festival revellers

By Ivan Kabuye

After a four-year hiatus, the Ice cream and Cake festival returned with a 4th edition at Uganda Museum on Sunday 13th May 2023.

The eventful day out was full of fun, excitement, and jamming as revellers attended in big numbers.

It was more of an ice cream affair for kids than for parents who preferred beers forgetting the events code.

Revellers getting excited as they enjoy performances at the Ice Cream and Cake Festival at Uganda Museum on Sunday 13th May 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Dj Etania aka the life of a party in her green-colored wigs excited the kids who with his size blended in with them on stage as they danced Amapiano as well as taking them through a dance class

It was such a nice moment for kids who run away from their parents to hook up with Etania on stage to dance Amapiano.

The ice cream-leaking slay queens couldn’t help testing all the flavors of ice cream that were in place.

Revellers taking selfies as they enjoy the Ice Cream and Cake Festival at Uganda Museum on Sunday 13th May 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Zafaran’s performance was the icebreaker, her vocals warmed up the crowds hence melting revellers hearts.

As it got dark, it was more of a mature situation and parental guidance for those who came with children as some couples had started groping in the crowds.

Etania aka Life of a party Dancing with the kids Amapino during the Ice Cream and Cake Festival at Uganda Museum on Sunday 13th May 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

There was much noise when Vinka stepped on stage, however amidst her performance; the power went off, killing the vibes of the revellers.

With a lot of disappointment from the technicians, the look-alike stressed Vinka came back on stage with all smiles to finish up what she started.

Slay Queens licking ice cream during the Ice Cream and Cake Festival at Uganda Museum on Sunday 13th May 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

At this time (9:00 pm) those with kids had started getting tired, some parents were seen covering them on the ground to sleep as they waited for more performances.

Azawi’s performance was icing on the cake as she put up a show-stopping performance while engaging the crowds and calling up challengers as she performed the Bamututtedda song.