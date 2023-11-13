Swangz Avenue set to premiere second short film ‘Taama”

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Record label and production house Swangz Avenue is set to premiere a brand new short film titled “Taama”.

“Taama” will be the second short film the production house will add to its movie roster after their debut film project, “Rolex”.

Taama, a 15-minute visual, has been shot and directed by in-house film director, actor, and producer Arthur Nsubuga, with the movie script written by Charles Kasozi.

The forthcoming film is nestled in Swangz Avenue’s efforts to broaden its portfolio as not only a premier record label but also a content and production powerhouse, tailoring and churning out top-budget visual content for television, online advertising, and branding assignments.

According to the film’s director, Arthur Nsubuga, “Taama” is a 15-minute thriller and horror based on real-life events that were brought to his attention through conversations with the movie’s script writer, Charles Kasozi

The thriller cum horror is based on real life events. Courtesy photo

The director further adds that the actors that star in the visual were hand-picked by himself, given his lengthy experience in the Ugandan film industry and his previous working partnerships with these talents.

The short film will be released on Swangz Avenue’s official YouTube channel on Friday, November 17.

The movie features Christiano Okitwi, Shanitah Musa Zubedah, and Daniel Mushabe.

Shot in Kampala, the movie delivers an “all that glitters is not gold narrative” when the easily gained fortunes of a kanaabe (washing bay worker) morph into a nightmare.

“We have been telling stories through music and television commercials for the past decade, and it is high time we translated these stories to the cinema. This is yet another step towards that agenda,” added the director.

Swangz has churned out several memorable television productions, such as the Tusker Malt Conversessions and the MTN MoMo Nyabo series, as well as high-end production commercials for a multitude of corporate and government clients.

To its credit, the production house has also shot music videos for a number of superstars, such as Azawi, Bebe Cool, Sheebah, Spice Diana, Vinka, and Winnie Nwagi, among many others.

The forthcoming movie will stream free of charge.