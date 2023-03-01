Swangz Avenue finally takes on male artiste

By Reagan Ssempijja

For as long as fervent music fans and followers can remember, record label Swangz Avenue has had a thing for female musicians.

From as far back as when they signed vocalist Irene Ntale, to as recent as the signing of Zafaran, one would swear that the label had one eye, and for ladies only.

With the success of Winnie Nwagi, Azawi and Vinka, it has since gotten clearer that the status quo could be maintained. Besides, who would want to change a winning team, or gender, so to say?

However, in a sudden change of events, Swangz Avenue have unofficially come out to announce that effective immediately, they will be managing a male musician in the name of Elijah Kitaka.

Kitaka, known to not so many Ugandans, is an afrosoul musician, but to assume that this is all he does is to not know him at all.

Kitaka, going by his Son of Kaloli album, released in 2020, is such a versatile artiste, who can choose to sing in one verse, rap in the next and go reggae in the other. For some who have followed him for a while, he is a drummer, too.

He is one of those ”not-so-mainstream” artistes whom you would hardly find performing at a David Lutalo concert or even a Gwanga Mujje somewhere. However, wherever you would chance on him performing, the odds that he would get you hooked are quite high.

With a push from Swangz Avenue, and managed by Azawi’s manager, Jaylor Birungi, perhaps his wings will spread wider.

Kitaka will officially be unveiled this Friday, March 3, with his maiden Swangz Avenue song officially released.