Swangz Avenue artistes to headline ice cream and cake festival

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Kampala Sun Writer

All five of Swangz Avenue artistes have been lined up to perform at the ice cream and cakes festival which makes a long overdue return after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The festival, now in its fourth edition, was one of those that had gained traction before a ban was put on social gatherings. According to the organizers, following the hiatus, they have now done their homework and are ready to go full throttle.

The festival is a celebration designed to put the spotlight on items that are dear to people who love to eat and create pastries. As it was in the past, the family oriented event on May 14th is one where people will be enjoying and tasting a variety of ice cream and cake flavours.

The Ice Cream and Cakes Festival happens once a year but according to the organizers, there was too much demand after the big turn-up in the last edition of the festival that occurred in 2019.

The festival will be headlined by all five of the Swangz artists Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Vinka, Elijah Kitaka, and Zafaran on the same stage for the first time.

