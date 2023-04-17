Monday, April 17, 2023
Suudi Man denies being arrested, says he is in US to broker Rihanna/Sudan deal

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Former Ugandan music and events promoter Suudi Man Lukwago has denied reports that he was arrested at Logan International Airport in Boston, US.

He said the rumours were spread by a section of Ugandans that live and work in America.

In a recent YouTube interview, Suudi Man said he is in the US to meet singer Rihanna’s management.

“I am working with a South Sudanese music promoter to make sure that Rihanna performs in South Sudan this year. This is the reason why I am here. Nobody can deny me a US Visa and I have not been banned from coming here as some people are saying,” he said.

Suudi said deals of being a broker or middleman for international music stars pay him more than the money he used to get when he was a local music promoter.

“If the deal of bringing Rihanna to South Sudan succeeds, I will get over sh100m as commission for the work done. This is far better than being an events promoter in Uganda because events are no longer profitable as they were in 1990s,” he said.

Suudi denied being forced to quit the business of bringing international musicians to Uganda, explaining that the business is no longer profitable  

“I remember when I brought (Jamaican singer) Busy Signal to Uganda. We collected only sh20m at the gate yet the venue of the show was full of people. This disappointed me and vowed never to organise music shows again,” he lamented.

Suudi revealed that he is now doing diplomacy for the South Sudanese government and it’s the reason why he has been travelling to South Sudan and the United States frequently.

With the ongoing conflict in South Sudan, it remains to be seen if Rihanna will go to the country.

