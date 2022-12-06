Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Top News

Suspected serial kidnapper shot dead, three children rescued

by Editorial Team
By Stuart Yiga

Fred Mwanje, a resident of Masajja Kibira Zone B on Salaama Road, Kampala, has been shot dead by the Police’s Flying Squad over the alleged kidnapping of three children. 

In collaboration with the Crime Intelligence Unit, the Police said by the time of Mwanje’s death, the 28-year-old had been involved in the kidnapping of seven children in two weeks. 

“Some parents have paid sh2m ransom per child without reporting the matter to us,” the Police said. 

Crime Scene Police

Investigations have established that on November 19, Mwanje was involved in the kidnapping of Najibu Muyingo, aged 7, before he embarked on pestering the victim’s parents for a ransom of sh2m.

The victim’s father, Abdu Bulega, told New Vision that the perpetrator was using the telephone number 0701790104, to ask for money. 

“Our child was kidnapped from our home, located in Kibiri Zone A, located in Busaabala Ward, in Makindye Ssabagabo, in Wakiso district, but at that time, my wife and I were not at home.” 

The victim’s mother said before her son’s kidnapping, a man clad in a black suit knocked on their door, and when she asked him whether there was any problem, he said he was looking for grown children who could join a soccer academy. 

A Motorcycle Alleged To Have Used By Mwanje

Bulega said the kidnapper had asked them for sh3m ransom, but after pleading with him, he reduced the amount to sh2m. 

“By the way, kidnapping is my job. I request that you not waste my time. All that I need is my money, and please try to send it on time because my phone is running out of battery. It will be regrettable to hear your child is dead,” the suspect reportedly said before he hang up the phone.

Investigations

Police investigations have established that Mwanje, the perpetrator, has been changing locations in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, and Buikwe, his home district. 

It has also been discovered that whenever he received any payment from his targets, Mwanje would hire a motorcycle rider and direct him to drop the victim at their home or school. 

Patrick Onyango

Police at Katwe arrested a bodaboda rider who had been assigned to return one of the victims to his parent’s home in Kibiri. 

The motorcycle registration number UEM 418Z was later identified and seized shortly after he was shot dead as he allegedly attempted to confront security. 

On the same day, Tuesday last week, Mwanje called Muhamed Ssegawa using the same number (0701790104) and asked for a sh2m ransom, after kidnapping his six-year-old-child, identified as Iqram Segawa, a pupil at Lugard Kindergarten. 

It is also alleged that the same person was involved in the kidnapping of another child and that the case was being investigated at Kajjansi Police Station. Police said his body was later taken to Mulago City Mortuary as investigations into the matter continue. 

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said a series of kidnaps around Makindye have been taking place, which prompted the Police to swing into action. 

“Fortunately, we got him, and we are still looking for others,” he said.

