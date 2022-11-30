Suspect asks court for bail to attend his wedding

By Douglas Mubiru

A businessman has asked court to release him on bail to allow him to prepare for his wedding scheduled for mid-December.

Godfrey Mukiibi’s lawyer told the Makindye-based General Court Martial that his client has enough sureties.

One of them is his fiancée.

Mukiibi, who is 45 and a resident of Akright Estates, Kakungulu-Entebbe Road in Kampala district, is battling offences relating to security.

The offences attract a maximum sentence of death, as per Section 130 (1) (a) and (f) of the UPDF Act.

“My lord chairman and honourable court members, Mukiibi had a successful customary marriage ceremony earlier last month with his wife, Gorret Bunjo Mukiibi, of which a wedding is slated for December 15,” said the accused’s lawyer, Eric Kiigi.

“We, therefore, pray with the discretion of this court to allow the accused to be released on bail.”

Kiigi submitted to court photocopies of Mukiibi’s customary marriage certificate.

The suspect sought bail alongside his co-accused, 32-year-old Patrick Tshimanga, a Congolese refugee and resident of Konge Cell-Buziga, Makindye division in Kampala district.

One of Tshimanga’s sureties is his elder brother, Jacques Kalumba.

State prosecutor Pte Regina Nanzala requested the court to give her team time and assess the presented securities’ credentials.

The prosecution’s submission prompted army court chairman Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe to adjourn the case until December 12 — three days before Mukiibi’s scheduled wedding — for state reply.

The prosecution alleges that Mukiibi and his co-accused moved and accessed the air drone wing without authorisation — an act prejudicing the security of the defence forces — on December 1 and 5, 2021 at Entebbe Air Force Military Base in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso district.

Mukiibi and Tshimanga were charged alongside businessman Denis Buchanan, Lt Isaac Makobore, Sgt Batte Fulgensio and John Bosco Nyundo, who have not yet applied for bail.