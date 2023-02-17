Friday, February 17, 2023
Supermodel Eva Apio dazzles at London premiere of ‘Creed III’

by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu


Ugandan UK-based model Eva Opio, 23, looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the red
carpet during the European premiere of Creed III in London on Wednesday February 15.


Eva, the daughter of celebrated supermodel and fashionista Eva Mbabazi, put up an eye-catching
display in a bright green backless gown that clung to her curves.

Her dress featured cut-outs at the side to flash an extra glimpse of skin and a daring slit to show off her long legs.

Eva was among a star cast of celebrities who graced the premiere. Among them were Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jamie Foxx.

Apio’s mum and her number one cheer leader shared the news on her socials, with many rushing to tweet their congratulations.


Apio, who is based in England, began modelling when she was a child, but quit when she was 13.

She resumed at 16, and was signed with Zone Models. She is presently signed to Storm Management
The Ugandan UK-based model recently set foot in Uganda to cater for the needy children through her Eva Apio Foundation.


In July 2020, she set up the foundation to cater for the unique needs of the
Ugandan youth.

