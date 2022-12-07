Supermodel Aamito Lagum to jet in for Sheebah concert

By Ahmad Muto



US-based Ugandan supermodel Aamito Lagum has booked a full table at singer Sheebah Karungi’s concert set for this weekend. She has spent sh3m on the table and is set to fly in to show the singer support.



Sheebah carried the excitement to her Instagram page, where she shared a concert artwork with the supermodel’s photo.

She captioned it: “Supermodel @aamitolagum was one of the very first people that booked their table and she is flying in to attend the show. Thank you @aamitolagum for the love & support.”



Sheebah also sent appreciation to other ‘Sheebaholics’ flying in for the show.

Aamito, fondly called ‘Uganda’s first real supermodel’, became a global star when she won Africa’s Next Top model in 2013.

In 2020, she started acting with a role in the movie Three Thousand Years of Longing alongside Idris Elba. She is currently signed under Heroes Model Management in New York, US, and Women Management, Milan, Italy.

A number of local artistes – Eddy Kenzo, Aziz Azion, Winnie Nwagi, Fik Fameica, Vinka, Mudra, Rema, Juliana, King Saha – have also since shared with their fans on their socials that they are going to attend the concert.

Sheebah will have a two-day concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Then Freedom City, Kyotera Playground, Maria Flo, and Agip Motel Mbarara.