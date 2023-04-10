Subaru drivers fundraise for Namutamba special needs kids

By Ramadhan Abbey

Kenya and Ugandan Subaru drivers, under their umbrella body, Forester Nation, on April 7, 2023, stormed Mogas Naalya in Kampala to fundraise for children with special needs at Namutumba Rehabilitation Centres for Children in Mityana district.

The East African Charity Run for Namutumba Rehabilitation Centres for Children was specifically for Subaru drivers in East African countries to contribute funds and other food items to enable children of the centre to have joy during the Easter season.

Speaking during the flagging off of the drive, Forester Nation Uganda president Prosy Mbabazi said although Subaru drivers are known for showbiz, but this time around, they were going to give back to the community.

According to Mbabazi, every year, Forester Nation Uganda and Kenya have been supporting needy children and for two years, they have been supporting children with special needs in Mombasa and Nairobi, but this time, Uganda is the host.

“This being Easter (season), we are going to share happiness with children of Namutamba Rehabilitation Centre,” she said and added that they have mobilised funds, an assortment of goods, including mattresses, blankets, bed sheets, clothes, wheelchairs and foodstuffs such as posho, rice and sugar to make sure Easter becomes joyful for children at the centre,” Mbabazi said.

Since the inception of the association in 2018, according to her, they have done a series of charity runs not only in Uganda, but also in Kenya by identifying needy people in the communities and reaching out to them.

“We identified Namutamba Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) due to the fact that the centre is 88km away from Kampala, which gives a hard time for donors to go there yet a lot of support is needed,” Mbabazi said.

About the centre

Namutamba Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) was started in 1994, under the Church of Uganda, with support from Neukirchener Mission Germany, with the aim of providing services for children and people with disabilities between zero and 25 years of age.

The center offers medical rehabilitation and therapeutic gear to children with disabilities.

Forester Nation Uganda vice-president Rogers Asiimwe said over 300 Subaru drivers from Kenya and Uganda would drive to the centre as way of showing joy and love to children during Easter.

Forester Nation Kenya president Slim K. Roberts lauded the reception exhibited by Ugandans: “As Kenya, we are now feeling the joy of the East African Community. We are over 50 Subaru drivers from Kenya and we urge drivers to drive responsibly and clear the image of Subaru drivers before the public which often sees them as irresponsible and reckless drivers on the road.”