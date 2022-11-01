Stop with the cheap music, A Pass slams local artistes again

By Ahmad Muto

Dancehall singer A Pass took time off the gym and supplements on Sunday, October 30, to listen to some music, especially that by his fellow Ugandan artistes.

He lamented that his ears almost bled from listening to the “cheap music.”

“It’s really sad when I hear cheap music coming from my fellow artistes in Uganda sometimes. Where is the love, passion, and respect for the music? We need to go to studio with purpose and a big reason, not just for vibes. And I am not saying everyone is making cheap music,” A Pass tweeted.

In 2020, he accused music fans of aiding the production of poor quality music.

“Ugandan music is very disposable right now, no disrespect to my fellow artistes, but something is wrong. Do we not pay attention to the words anymore? And this also goes to the fans,” he tweeted then.

A Pass urged Ugandan music fans to look out for artistes who release good quality music, not just the popular ones that are marketed to them.

In 2021 he accused local media, particularly TV of creating ‘stupid’ celebrities. While a fraction of the online community agreed with him, with some even stating that they have entirely cut down on how much TV content they consume, the statement was not received well by media personalities.

Denzel Mwiyeretsi, Faridah Nakazibwe and Dagy Nyce were among those that hit back at the singer for attacking their job.