Friday, February 17, 2023
Top News

Stop turning down marriage proposals publicly, Nwagi advises women

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Swangz Avenue musician Winnie Nwagi aka Fire Baby has advised women to stop the habit of rejecting men’s proposals, especially in public.

Recently, there have been lots of videos circulating on social media platforms of women turning down men’s proposals in public places such as malls and restaurants.

According to Nwagi, if a woman doesn’t like the guy, she should at least pretend and accept the proposal and then later break down the negative news to him privately. She noted that the habit of turning down proposals publicly is unfair.

“Eehh the way women are turning down proposals lately, muli baka mbatidde,” said Nwagi.

She noted that a guy out there with a low self-esteem would fear to propose publicly even if he loved his woman after seeing all the videos going around.

“You are going to make these men hate proposals, mutusubya,” said Nwagi.

“Personally I wouldn’t do that to someone who has put in such effort. I would rather play it cool, then we sort ourselves after in the most polite way possible,“ added Fire Baby.

