Stop taking your lovers to funny places when proposing, says Uganda Airlines boss

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Are you planning the best way to ask the four-word question; “Will you marry me?” Well, you can do it in the sky.

During the launch of the 14th edition of the Bride and Groom Expo on Tuesday, May 23, at Mestil Hotel and Residences in Nsambya, Kampala, Deo Nyanzi, the head of sales and marketing at Uganda Airlines, told guests that people should move away from the traditional way of proposing.

“Make sure you propose on board; if you are holding your wedding, you have an airline in sight to take you for your honeymoon. Why take your wife shopping in funny places? Book a flight and take her to a new destination for shopping,” Nyanzi said.

Nyanzi also called upon couples who are already married and would like to have memories and experiences in the sky during their anniversary to contact Uganda Airlines.

This year, Uganda Airlines flew Immaculate Droma to Mombasa after attending the Bride and Groom Expo and being announced as the winner of a free wedding and a free honeymoon getaway to Diani Beach in Mombasa.

This year, Uganda Airlines, in partnership with Twende Uganda, will take the bride and groom winner to Southern Beach in Diani.

“We are calling people to come to the expo because we are going to have several amazing giveaways, including an all-expense paid wedding, an all-expense paid honeymoon to the lucky winner,” said Doreen Kabatesi, the marketing and sales manager at Twende Uganda.

During the launch, Don Wanyama, the Vision Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told the public to prepare themselves for a captivating experience at the Expo.

“The Expo will offer a wide array of activities meticulously designed to cater to the needs and interests of the modern bride and groom-to-be. We aim to provide you with a memorable and enriching journey as you plan your dream wedding,” Wanyama said.

The Bride and Groom Expo is a celebration of love, creativity, and passion. It is a testament to the extraordinary individuals and businesses that make dreams come true for couples embarking on their lifelong journey together.

This event is your chance to shine, connect, and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of those who attend.