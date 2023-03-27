Monday, March 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Stop singing during Ramadhan, Sheikh Gugwa tells Muslim artistes
Top News

Stop singing during Ramadhan, Sheikh Gugwa tells Muslim artistes

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Uganda’s deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sulaiman Gugwa, has advised artistes to stop singing during the month of Ramadhan.

“Celebrities should know that singing is not allowed in Islam, so during this month of Ramadhan, they should purify their hearts and stop singing. The females should also change their dress code,” he said.

Gugwa was speaking during an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun at the foreign affairs ministry in Kampala on March 27, 2023.

He also warned Muslims against feigning sickness as an excuse not to fast.

Even though Gugwa did not mention names, Bebe Cool recently said he does not fast because he has ulcers.

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.

You may also like

Pastor, two others arrested over human trafficking

Kampala Car-free Day launched

Prince Nakibinge hosts US Ambassador to iftar dinner

Loukman Ali ditches casual wear, dons suit at iKon Awards

Big Eye urges Muslim artistes to fast

Bebe, Kenzo, Azawi to perform at Muhoozi Rwanda border opening thanksgiving

Elon Musk puts Twitter’s value at just $20 billion

Police investigate break-in at city church

Veteran musician Shanks Vivid makes 50 years

Ray G, Ziza Bafana release collabo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.