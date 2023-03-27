Stop singing during Ramadhan, Sheikh Gugwa tells Muslim artistes

By Mariam Nakalema

Uganda’s deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sulaiman Gugwa, has advised artistes to stop singing during the month of Ramadhan.

“Celebrities should know that singing is not allowed in Islam, so during this month of Ramadhan, they should purify their hearts and stop singing. The females should also change their dress code,” he said.

Gugwa was speaking during an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun at the foreign affairs ministry in Kampala on March 27, 2023.

He also warned Muslims against feigning sickness as an excuse not to fast.

Even though Gugwa did not mention names, Bebe Cool recently said he does not fast because he has ulcers.

Muslims started fasting on March 23 and the period will last a month.