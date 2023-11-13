Stop showing VIP guests explicit content, filmmakers cautioned

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan filmmakers have been advised to exercise caution when inviting Very Important People (VIPs) to movie premieres and screenings featuring intense romantic scenes.

Douglas Byaruhanga, discussing the upcoming film “Your Turn”, on an X Space, emphasized the need to inform VIPs in advance, citing instances where they felt uncomfortable during screenings with explicit content.

“If you are to invite these important people, please inform them beforehand because, at times, they feel out of place when these scenes are shown. Some time back, at a certain movie premiere, the chief guest, Rebecca Kadaga, was forced to leave the cinema when such scenes were unexpectedly shown in her presence, so I think we should take caution as filmmakers,” said Byaruhanga, who wrote the film.

Director Samuel Saviour Kizito, explaining the production of “Your Turn,” revealed that they didn’t shoot explicit scenes as portrayed in the movie. Instead, they used clips from other explicit videos with actors resembling the cast.

When questioned about the inclusion of nude scenes, Kizito argued that it was essential for the authenticity of the story about leaked nudes. “Of course, I had to include these scenes to maintain the originality of the story. How do you expect me to convey that nudes leaked without showing any?” he asked.

Lilian Kirungi, the movie’s producer, shared that her motivation for creating such a film was to caution the public against capturing, releasing, and sharing explicit content. She emphasized the detrimental impact of stigmatizing victims, suggesting it could even lead to suicide.

“The movie warns against the release of explicit videos by friends, people we love and trust, and those closer to us. It calls on people to be more empathetic when these videos come out as it severely affects the victim. We also focused on how to prevent such instances and how to address mental health when one’s nudes leak,” Kirungi explained.

While acknowledging the presence of romantic scenes in the movie, Kirungi argued that these were regular scenes that viewers could control themselves from.

“Your Turn” is set to premiere on November 25, 2023, at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall. The film follows the story of Melissa, a University journalism graduate and aspiring human rights activist, whose life takes a tumultuous turn after encountering Mugenyi. The narrative explores the repercussions of a soured romance, intertwining sexual politics with the unfortunate occurrence of revenge taking center stage.

It’s cast includes notable names such as Lilian Kirungi, Jeff Roberts Walusimbi, Martha Nankabirwa, Joram Kangave, Juliet Kobusingye, Michael Musoke, Christiano Okitwi, Rowenah Rose, and others.