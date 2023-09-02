Stop paying Kusasira & Buchaman – Ssemujju Nganda

By Alfred Byenkya

Kira Municipality MP Ssemujju Nganda has suggested that presidential advisers/musicians Catherine Kusasira and Mark Bugembe aka Buchaman be scrapped from the State House payroll.

“According to the list I have, Catherine Kusasira and Buchaman receive sh2.3m as monthly pay. These are some of the people that should be removed from the State House pay roll,” he said.

Ssemujju made the remarks during a press conference he held at Parliament on Thursday, August 31.

The Kira Municipality MP said he would petition Parliament with ideas that can help the Government reduce on its expenditure. He said the proposals are aimed at helping the Government work within their means after the World Bank announced that they had stopped giving Uganda loans to help the country finance its national budget after the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Law.

In the run-up to the 2021 general election, President Yoweri Museveni appointed Kusasira as presidential adviser on Kampala affairs to coordinate young NRM recruits in the slum dwellings. Buchaman, a former singing mate of National Unity Platform president Bobi Wine/Robert Kyagulanyi, was considered for the position of presidential envoy on ghetto affairs.