Stop opening condoms with your teeth, warns advocate

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Joseph Robert Linda, a youth advocate at Uganda Cares, a healthcare foundation, has appealed to youth to stop opening condoms with their teeth.

“In most cases when a person opens the condom with his or her teeth, there are high chances of making a hole in the condom thus risking their lives and the lives of their partners,” Linda said.

He said this on November 9 during the second day of the National HIV and AIDs Symposium at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) playground.

Linda noted that if the condom has a hole, it might burst inside the vagina of the woman, thus putting her life at risk.

He said if a person is to open a condom, both male and female condoms, they should open them with their fingers from the edges, emphasising that they shouldn’t be opened in the dark.

“Condoms should be opened in areas that have light and this will reduce the risks of puncturing a hole in it and using expired condoms,” Linda said.

He appealed to the youth to never shy away from getting condoms from medical facilities and designated condom points across the country.

On November 8, during day one of the symposium, researchers from Uganda and the US raised concern over the huge number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths among adolescents in the country.

The latest statistics from the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) indicate that 79% of new HIV infections in young people occur in adolescent girls and young women aged 10 and 24 years. This implies that nearly four in five adolescents are living with the virus.

The symposium, organised under the theme Ending inequalities Among Adolescent Girls, Young Women and Boys, is free of charge.

Dr. Vincent Bagambe, the director of planning and strategic information at UAC, noted that up to 15,000 new infections and 7,000 AIDS-related deaths are reported annually among children and youth.#EndAIDS2030UG