Stop letting artistes mentor your children, Ganda Boys’ Denis Mugagga cautions

By Ahmad Muto

James Mugagga of the Ganda Boys music group has cautioned parents against taking their children to artistes to be mentored.

He reasoned that most of the artistes earn their status by mistake and get catapulted onto the national stage, therefore, children should be taken to music schools.

“I see many parents sending their children to their idols to learn to sing which is absolutely wrong. Send the children to school. Don’t send them to idols that have accidentally made it to the national stage. To this day, I run to the music school. I run to the department in Makerere. I am working with music teachers to interpret what (Reverend Canon) Polycarp Kakooza wrote 80 or so years ago. Why are you bringing your child to me? Take your child to a music teacher,” he explained.

Those that hone their craft off the streets, Mugagga argued, will not have their songs being crooned to many years later, but if their goal is to put food on the table, they are good to go.

Mugagga also added that locally, there is a dip in the quality of music being released, compounded with the fact that the great voices he used to listen to have all since gone silent. That, he claimed, reconfigured the entire market to accept low quality.

“That is because of the market. Here in Uganda, it is the market that decides, not the artiste. There is a lot of hyping and the audience gets confused, so they buy into the wrong stuff. It has affected those that sing quality. Creativity is dented. There is a force demeaning everything good for the bad quality to go through,” said Mugagga while appearing on Urban Television’s Rush Hour show on Monday, August 7, 2023 with his colleague Dan Sewagudde.