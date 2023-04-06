Stop forcing the ‘Big Three’ down our throats-Ykee Benda

By Ahmad Muto

According to Mpaka Records boss, Ykee Benda, forcing the ‘Big Three’ artistes down the throats of the new generation artistes is past its sell-by date, it is high time they start receiving flowers as well. He particularly maintained that Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone ran the show when it was their time, but is about time they call it a wrap for the new generation to takeover fully, just like the one before them did.

He was responding to singer turned politician, Bobi Wine’s session with the press days ago. He lauded the Nalumansi singer for speaking like a leader of a generation.

“I watched Bobi Wine’s interview recently about the music industry. And my oh my he spoke like a true father of a generation, Omubanda passed on the mantle to the next generation,” he wrote.

“Our media friends nsaaba bambi give this generation it’s flowers, time is a fact of life and no matter how hard you pipe our big brothers down our throats with all due respect they ruled in their time just like those before them, time comes for new beginnings and new stories to be told. Otherwise big up to @HEBobiwine Mad respect for you Papa,” he added.

This is not the first time an artiste has asked the three to drop the mic so the new artistes can have an industry devoid of their active participation, and the voices demanding their forced retirement get louder every year. It should also be recalled that Bobi Wine said he was done making commercial music.