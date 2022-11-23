Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Stop dating married men – Bad Black to Sasha Brighton  

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan faded socialite Bad Black(real name Shanitah Namuyimbwa) has advised fellow women to stop hooking up with married men. 

This follows a failed relationship between Sassha Brighton and her new boyfriend, whom she had praised last month.  This is another relationship away from that with Herbert Shonga, who had also broken up with his wife Dorothy.

Word on the streets has that her boyfriend was a married man with two children. 

When she learnt of Sasha Brighton’s misfortune, Bad Black took to social media to goad her. She noted that that many married men often go back to their wives because there was a bond created by their children and this always overrides other relationships.

Sasha Brighton with Herbert Shonga before they broke up. File Photo

“Wemufuna ku time mwesoyiwe abasajja abafumbo nadala nga omukyala amuyinamu abana abasuuka ababiri, where do u get audacity that he will never play u olaba yalekawo wabana banna olwo gwe owumu?,” translated to, “If you get time, leave married men alone especially if he has had more than two children with his wife. Where do you get the assurance that he will not play you around? If he managed to leave a wive with whom he has sired four children, what of you with just one child” she asked.

To her, a woman should stick to her dreams because it’s unwise to follow the path of a man. After all, he could leave you at any time.

Embwa esigala mbwa newogisanga ebunayira… dropping your dreams for a man it’s the first-degree stupidity in world,” translated to, ” a dog is a dog even if it’s found abroad. Dropping your dreams for a man is the first degree of stupidity in the world,” she advised.

Other women who dated married men are; Susan Makula who took on Pastor Bujingo from  Teddy Bujingo, Aisha Kyomuhangi took on Charlse James Senkubuge and several more.

Well, it would be good if she extended the same advice to men who take on married women, especially Mr. Henry Arinaitwe and Hamza Sebunya.

