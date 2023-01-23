Stop comparing yourself to Jose Chameleone, Gravity warned

By Alfred Byenkya

Fans of Leone Island Music Group have warned Rapper Gravity Omutujju to stop involving their boss Jose Chameleone in his issues

Recently, the rapper said that he will not give Chameleone a drop asking his fans to support for the Gwanga Mujje concert

He also said that he is doing to as revenge because Chameleone refused to give him a drop asking his fans to support him during his 2022 concert, which he held at cricket oval grounds, luggage

Ritah Mpiima, the fans group leader said Chameleone doesn’t need Gravity Omutujju’s drop because the event organizer Biggie events has invested lots of money in pushing the event using different strategies

“How can an artiste that started his career 10 years ago disrespect an artiste that has been in the industry for over 25 years? Gravity should stop these stunts of comparing himself to Chameleon. Chameleon doesn’t need his support because his show will succeed whether Gravity promotes him or not,” she said during a fans meeting he and other Leone Island held at Mambo Restaurant.

The Leone Island fan base during their meeting. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

She said the group is planning to partner with Biggie to promote the highly anticipated Gwanga Mujje Concert using different strategies

“We are going to mobilize our fans in different parts of Kampala and Wakiso using drives, social media platforms, moving to different markets to persuade his fans not to miss the concert

she also said that Chameleon’s latest incident where he is seen whipping a boda boda man is not a publicity stunt

” Chameleon is past that level. We however advise boda boda men to respective other road users because its not Chameleone alone that beats them,” she added.

The concert will take place on 10th –February-2022 at Lugogo cricket oval grounds

However, Chameleone did not attend the event because he was preparing to go to Australia to perform at different shows with his younger brother Douglas Mayanja commonly known as Weasel.