Stop calling Evelyn Namulondo my handbag, says Rema

By Mariam Nakalema

Songbird Rema Namakula has warned people against calling her friend and Ebonies’ actress Evelyn Namulondo her handbag.

Namulondo is always seen with Rema at every event. The moment you see her in a place, just know that Rema is coming too. The camaraderie has extended to the family. Namulondo is often seen in pictures with Rema’s family. Rema is maried to Dr. Hamza Ssebunya and they have a child. The Sili Muyembe hitmaker also has a child from a past relationship with singer Eddy Kenzo.

In a video, where she appeared with boy singing group B2C and Namulondo on July 24, Rema said: “Please stop calling Evelyn Namulondo my handbag. She is my friend and we have known each other for a long period of time. That’s why you keep seeing us together. We became sisters because of our deep friendship. She knows my secrets and I know hers to0.”

Rema went on to rally support for her friend by encouraging fans to show up for her show at Theatre La Bonita on August 2.