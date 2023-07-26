Thursday, July 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Stop calling Evelyn Namulondo my handbag, says Rema
Celebrity News

Stop calling Evelyn Namulondo my handbag, says Rema

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

Songbird Rema Namakula has warned people against calling her friend and Ebonies’ actress Evelyn Namulondo her handbag.

Namulondo is always seen with Rema at every event. The moment you see her in a place, just know that Rema is coming too. The camaraderie has extended to the family. Namulondo is often seen in pictures with Rema’s family. Rema is maried to Dr. Hamza Ssebunya and they have a child. The Sili Muyembe hitmaker also has a child from a past relationship with singer Eddy Kenzo.

In a video, where she appeared with boy singing group B2C and Namulondo on July 24, Rema said: “Please stop calling Evelyn Namulondo my handbag. She is my friend and we have known each other for a long period of time. That’s why you keep seeing us together. We became sisters because of our deep friendship. She knows my secrets and I know hers to0.”

Rema went on to rally support for her friend by encouraging fans to show up for her show at Theatre La Bonita on August 2.

You may also like

Hellen Lukoma vows to flaunt next pregnancy like Rihanna

Big Brother Naija: All Star season kicks off promising fire & brimstone

DJ Nimrod grilled for starting another DJs association

Radio was holding me back from poetry, says media personality Maritza

Singer Juliana eulogises son on ninth death anniversary

Julie Mutesasira finally drops ex-husband’s name

Ray Signature narrates effects of COVID-19 on his music career

I wrote Sheebah’s first song – Cindy

Zuchu speaks out on being pregnant by Diamond

Ugandan origin of British actress Emma Ashton Zawe causes internet buzz

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.