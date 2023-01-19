Stop blaming writers for your retardation, Ray Signature bashes musicians

By Hussein Kiganda

Music writer and composer Ray Signature (Raymond Joseph Mugerwa), also known as Uncle Ray, has slammed artistes for blaming writers over the failure of their music to penetrate the global space.

Over the years, music analysts have argued that singing in the local language retards Uganda’s progression to the international space, and have always advised the artistes to sing in international languages like English.

However, media personality MC Kats tasked Ray with explaining why writers keep writing in local languages yet they know that it’s the language that ties the industry up.

In response, the Like I do writer disagreed with the emcee on the language factor.

“It’s not the language. We have all listened to Nigerian music, do you realise that they sing in their local languages and we cannot understand some of their words, yet we enjoy the music? It’s the music that takes you places,” Ray argued.

He challenged the emcee on the success of Eddy Kenzo and Goodlyfe, who penetrated the African space with Luganda.

Ray also reminded Kats of the Puerto Ricans whose music cuts across Africa yet the language is solely not English.

“Eddy Kenzo made it with Luganda. You cannot tell me it’s language when we enjoy music from Puerto Rico yet we do not understand any word from their language,” he said.

A few Ugandan songs have managed to make it to the global space and some of these are; Sitya Loss by Eddy Kenzo, Parte After Parte by Big Trill, Love You Every Day by Bebe Cool and Breath Away by Radio and Weasel, as well as Alone and Born In Africa by Philly Bongole Lutaaya. However, most of these were sang in Luganda.