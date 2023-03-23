Stockholm Saxophone Quartet band to perform in Uganda next month

By Alfred Byenkya

The Stockholm Saxophone Quartet band will be performing in Uganda on Thursday 6th, April, 2023

The live music performance will be held at Arirang Hotel and Restaurant located on Kyadondo road, Nakasero

The show is being organized by the Art Music Composer’s Association in collaboration with Kampala Music School

The founder and director of the band Mr.Boj Zet Gnik is excited to have secured a chance to visit and perform in Uganda for the first time

“We are dedicated to promoting new Ugandan art music and fostering global links between composers and performers. We shall also give a free masterclass at Kampala Music School also use this opportunity to learn about Ugandan traditional music,” he said in a statement

He also said that coming to Uganda during Easter Season is a fantastic opportunity for cultural exchange and professional development in the Ugandan arts community

The revenue generated from ticket sales will go towards supporting the wood wind department operations at the school, including instrument rental and repairs, teacher salaries, and program development.

Without this support, music education may become less accessible to young people who may not have the financial means to pay for private lessons or purchase their own instruments.

The Stockholm Saxophone Quartet formed in 1969, has made a speciality of chamber music for saxophone – by composers from at home and abroad.

They also specialise in advanced electro-acoustic music.

The members of the Quartet have had over 700 works written for them.