World News

Steve Jobs’ worn-out sandals sell for over sh800m

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

AFP

Even after his death, Steve Jobs’ footprint is still making strides in the world of technology, but that is not why this story is before you. 

The reason you are reading this story is that a pair of Steve Jobs’ worn-out sandals have set another record.

A pair of Job’s Birkenstock sandals, which he used to wear in the 1970s and 1980s, has fetched a hopeful $220,000 (about sh824m) at auction. 

The auction house said it was the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction.

Julien’s Auctions, a well-known auction house in the United States, had hoped the sandals would only fetch $60,000 at auction. 

These sandals might have fetched such a mouthful of money because he wore them on several monumental occasions, and whoever took them might have wanted to be a part of Jobs’ legacy.

According to Julien’s Auction website, Jobs wore the sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history, like in 1976 when he hatched the beginnings of Apple Computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak, and other monumental occasions in the life of the computer boss.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer. Other items associated with him have fetched hefty amounts at auctions in recent years, like an Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s, which sold for nearly $677,196.

Last year, Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ships from 1984 fetched $1.47m, while Kanye West’s Black Nikes from the 2008 Grammys fetched $1.8m.

