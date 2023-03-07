Steal my man if you want, Vivian Tendo dares haters

By Joan Murungi

Singer Vivian Tendo’s engagement this year to a one city business tycoon drew a lot of public interest. The mystery man proposed to her in Nairobi, Kenya at a magnificent venue with a breath-taking water body.

While some people congratulated the couple, others claimed that Vivian ‘stole’ the man from another woman.

There are also those that said the couple wasn’t a good match because of the big age difference. To them, Vivian Tendo seemed to be much younger than the groom-to-be and, therefore, concluded that the relationship would end tears.

Responding to the claims, on March 6, Vivian laughed at her haters.

“l can never steal a man that isn’t mine. The person that claims to be his woman can take him away. I don’t know how to force things. If they take him, I get another one. I don’t care if it ends in tears. I don’t fear tears. I have seen all this. My proposal was real. We love each other. It wasn’t a photo shoot,” she revealed.

Vivian refused to divulge much about the man, saying people are evil.

She, however, revealed that she met her man in a village, where they were both doing charity.

Without mentioning his name, she said her man has a charity organisation and this is how they ended up working together, became friends and later started dating.

“One thing we have in common is that we want to be of use to the less privileged. “

In 2022, rumour had it that the Hajjat wa Hajji singer dated Wakiso Giants boss Musa Atagenda. She even bagged an endorsement deal as Wakiso giants brand ambassador.

It is also said that she and Sasha Brighton at one time fought for Atagenda’s attention and for this reason, the two singers that were once good friends became enemies.

However, Vivian brands all this false. She says she and Sasha Brighton have never been friends and that she has never had a friend from the celebrity circles.

“All my friends are regular people. I have never been friends with her and neither have I ever dated Musa. I don’t know where people get these things. Why would I become an enemy to a person l have never met?” Vivian wondered.