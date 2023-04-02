Stars congratulate Davido on new album

By Alex Balimwikungu

Top Nigerian singer Davido has continued to remain a trending topic on social media over his recently-released album, Timeless.

In the early hours of March 31, the music star dropped his highly-anticipated album and it spread fast in many parts of the world.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid acknowledged Davido’s Timeless album by posting the track list and encouraging fans to listen to it.

Rema (not the Ugandan star) also made sure to show love for Davido. The young Nigerian star took to his Instagram stories to show how the album was on repeat in his collection.

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol also sent a congratulatory message to Davido. On their Twitter handle, the band shared Davido’s album release message, describing him as a hardworking artiste who is dedicated to his craft

“Congratulations @davido on the release of your new album ‘Timeless’! Your hard work and dedication to your craft is truly inspiring. Can’t wait to vibe to it on repeat,” Sauti Sol said.

Davido describes Timeless, his fourth album, as a body of work that goes beyond fashion and trends.

“It’s an authentic body of work that remains true to my core as an artiste – using my music to bring joy to my fans across the world. The songs you hear today will be just as relevant tomorrow,” he said.

Davido also explained that this is indeed the best time to release the album.

“There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A Time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down.”

In November 2022, Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, drowned in their family swimming pool in Lagos, Nigeria. Both he and then fiancée, Chioma, now wife, never publicly acknowledged the death.